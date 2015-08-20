FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drivers log 3.9 pct more miles in June vs year ago-DOT
August 20, 2015 / 2:16 PM / in 2 years

U.S. drivers log 3.9 pct more miles in June vs year ago-DOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The number of miles driven on U.S. roads and streets rose 3.9 percent in June from a year ago, according to government data released on Thursday, highlighting a pickup in driving activity that is pushing gasoline use toward a new record.

Americans logged an estimated 275.1 billion miles on U.S. roads in June, 3.9 percent more than June last year, the largest year-on-year growth rate since January, according to data released by the Federal Highway Administration. Year to date, miles driven are up 3.5 percent from 2015, the data showed. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

