DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

STATE OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,900,000 Aa3/AA-/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/24 VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/24 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 1,658,000 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY 08/24 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION BONDS 2015 SERIES WW & XX (REFUNDING) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/21 & 8/22

Day of Sale: 08/25 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 574,000 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY 08/24 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES YY (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/21 & 8/22

Day of Sale: 08/25 GOVERNMENT OF GUAM BUSINESS WEEK OF 404,865 NR/A/A- PRIVILEGE TAX REFUNDING BONDS 08/24 SERIES 2015D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND WEEK OF 320,000 A3/A-/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/24 REVENUE BONDS QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY ISSUE SERIES L MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/27 KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 231,000 Baa2//BBB+ FINANCE AUTHORITY 08/24 NEXT GENERATION KENTUCKY INFORMATION HIGHWAY PROJECT SENIOR REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 230,570 Ba3/BB-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY EXEMPT 08/24 FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2009A, SERIES 2009B AND SERIES 2009C (PPL ENERGY SUPPLY, LLC PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 08/24 LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 164,685 // SENIOR LIEN WASTEWATER SYSTEM 08/24 REVENUE BONDS $70,085 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A & $94,600 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045 REMARK: Ratings:

Series A: Aa3/AA-/ -

Series B: A2/A-/-

Day of Sale: 08/26 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 155,065 /AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 08/24 BONDS, 2015 SERIES THREE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 CHILDREN‘S HOSPITAL HEALTH CARE WEEK OF 154,740 A1/A+/ FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 08/24 BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2023-2030 TERM: 2034

Day of Sale: 08/25 CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER WEEK OF 109,390 Aa1/AAA/ RESOURCES 08/24 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES AU MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/25 MARTIN COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 105,000 Baa1/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY 08/24 (MARTIN MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 08/27 CITY OF VISTA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 99,355 /A+/AA 2015 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS 08/24 /EXP/ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/26 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 95,420 A2/A/A AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/24 SERIES 2015A (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/25 NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 90,000 /AA+/ AUTHORITY, SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING 08/24 REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES C (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 08/25 CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 87,895 NR/AA+/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/24 /EXP/ $40,000,000 LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS SERIES 2015A $28,730,999 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B $13,010,000 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C $6,155,000 UNLIMTED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2015D (PERSONAL PROPERTY REPLACMENT TAX ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: Series A: 1/1/23 - 1/1/30

Series A: Term 2035 & 2040

Series B: 1/1/18 - 1/1/24

Series C: 1/1/18 - 1/1/23

Series D: 1/1/18 - 1/1/20

KROLL Rating: AA

Day of Sale: 08/27 BEVERLY HILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 76,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 08/25 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 57,140 /A-/ INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES 08/24 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI - CRACKERNECK CREEK PROJECT) SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/24 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 30,570 Aa1//AA+ AGENCY, SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/24 (COMMONWEALTH CONTRACT ASSISTANCE), SERIES 2015A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 08/25 POUDRE SCHOOL DISTRICT R-1 WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/NR/NR (LARIMER COUNTY, COLORADO) 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/26 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,095 // $28,740M SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE 08/24 BONDS (KIPP LA PROJECTS) SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) $355M SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (KIPP LA PROJECTS) SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/26 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE AZUSA WEEK OF 28,265 /A-/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 08/24 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES A & B (TAXABLE) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/26 WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,190 Aa2// WISCONSIN 08/24 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (THE “BONDS”) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 08/26 SOUTH TAHOE JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 28,000 /BBB-/ AUTHORITY 08/24 SOUTH TAHOE JOINT POWERS PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 2015 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/27 CITY OF CLEVELAND OHIO WEEK OF 25,000 A1/AA/ SUBORDINATE LIEN INCOME TAX 08/24 EXP/EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015N-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, B-5

MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 08/26 CITY OF MOUNT VERNON WEEK OF 23,000 Aa3/A/ SOUTHERN INDIANA GAS AND ELECTRIC 08/24 PROJECT - ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 22,950 // I.D.A, SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE 08/24 BONDS, SERIES A (MANCHESTER/BALLAS CMNTY IMPT DIST PROJ) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/24 COUNTY OF SOMERSET WEEK OF 20,500 A1// COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) AND SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 08/24 CITY OF FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,000 /AA-/ REFUNDING BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) 08/24 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/27 CITY OF CAMAS, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 19,495 Aa3// WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 08/24 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2015-2030 TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 08/25 COACHELLA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 A2// DISTRICT (RIVERSIDE AND IMPERIAL 08/24 COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 ELECTION, SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 UTAH CHARTER SCHOOL FINANCE WEEK OF 17,040 // AUTHORITY 08/24 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (GEORGE WASHINGTON ACADEMY) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: S&P: AA (UT CSCE PROGRAM)/BBB-

(CHARTER SCHOOLS RATING)

Day of Sale: 08/20 CITY OF CONROE, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,750 // WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 08/24 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 08/26 WARRICK COUNTY WEEK OF 15,000 Aa3/A/ SOUTHERN INDIANA GAS AND ELECTRIC 08/24 COMPANY PROJECT - ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/26 WESTERN MARICOPA EDUCATION CENTER WEEK OF 14,900 // DISTRICT NO. 402 OF MARICOPA 08/24 COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 08/25 DELAWARE HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 14,000 /BBB-/ AUTHORITY 08/24 BEEBE MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 08/25 PORT FREEPORT, TX WEEK OF 12,360 /A/ $28,060 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE AND 08/24 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (AMT) $12,360 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 08/27 PORT OF EVERETT REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 10,000 A1// SERIES 2015 08/24 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 08/26 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1/NR/AA+ AGENCY 08/24 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: Maturities: 2016-2045 Serial/Terms

Day of Sale: 08/27 WRIGHT CITY R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA+/ OF WARREN COUNTY, MISSOURI 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2019-2026 REMARK: Underlying S&P A+ Rating (Exp)

Day of Sale: 08/27 EVERGREEN PARK AND RECREATION WEEK OF 9,825 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 08/25 ASHLAND PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB+/ REVENUE BONDS 08/24 SERIES 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 08/25 CITY OF CONROE, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,880 // CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 08/24 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 08/26 PENDERGAST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,510 NR/NR/AA- DISTRICT NO. 92 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, 08/24 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES D (2015) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/25 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE WEEK OF 8,400 // REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 08/24 NEW SERIES 2015A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 08/25 HAMPTON SHALER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,255 /AA-/ WATER REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 08/24 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 08/27 BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 7,880 Aaa// SANITARY SEWER DRAINAGE DISTRICT, 08/24 MICHIGAN LIVINGSTON COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (Enhanced Rating)

Day of Sale: 08/25 SUCCESSOR AGENCY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 7,225 /A-/ LAKE ELSINORE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 08/24 SUBORDINATED TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 08/25 PLAINVILLE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,140 /AA+/ REFUNDING BONDS 08/24 SERIES 2015 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 08/27 CINCO SOUTHWEST, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,345 A// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/24 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 08/27 VILLAGE OF BEDFORD PARK WEEK OF 3,975 NR/NR/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 08/24 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (65TH AND CICERO PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2018

Day of Sale: 08/26 HAZELWOOD, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,910 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 08/24 PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 08/26 CAMBRIDGE, OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,820 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/24 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 08/26 THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 2,275 /A+/ TOWNSHIP OF LYNDHURST IN THE COUNTY 08/24 OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 08/24 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE WEEK OF 1,740 //

BONDS, SERIES 2015 08/24 (TAX INCREMENTAL DISTRICT NO. 2) COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE VILLAGE OF JOHNSON CREEK, WISCONSIN (JEFFERSON COUNTY) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 08/24 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2769 WEEK OF 1,495 Aa2// MORRIS AREA SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA 08/24 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL FACILITIES BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2030 INSURANCE: MINNESOTA CREDIT ENHANCEMENT P REMARK: UL: A1

Day of Sale: 08/25

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,049,910 (in 000‘s) (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)