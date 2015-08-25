Appeals court reverses Baxter's win in ADA case

(Reuters) - Baxter Healthcare Corp may have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by rescinding a job offer to a deaf woman out of fear that she presented a safety risk to donors in a plasma lab, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court ruling for Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter, a multinational company doing business in Wyoming as BioLife Plasma Services.

