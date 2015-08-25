FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal court revives hunter's suit over treestand straps
August 25, 2015

Federal court revives hunter's suit over treestand straps

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hunter who was injured when the straps that secured his treestand fell apart has enough evidence to take his product liability and failure-to-warn claims against the manufacturer to trial, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

Reversing a lower-court ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived King Bradley Jr’s lawsuit against Ameristep Inc, a Michigan-based manufacturer of hunting stands and replacement equipment, and its distributor, Primal Vantage Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NzD2u1

