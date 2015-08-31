FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canadian light crude prices spike as syncrude output halted after fire
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Canadian light crude prices spike as syncrude output halted after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canadian crude prices spike after largest owner of synthetic crude oil-sands project halts production, according to a statement late Sunday:

* Synthetic crude, or syncrude, for September trades as strong as $2.00 a barrel under U.S. crude futures on Monday, versus $4.60 a barrel discount last week, according to Shorcan Energy brokers

* Price jump follows Canadian Oil Sands halting production after fire damaged equipment at its synthetic crude oil processing facility in Alberta

* Year to date production is 261,500 barrels per day, according to company website (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.