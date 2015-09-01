FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No job search? No problem for back-pay award - judge
September 1, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

No job search? No problem for back-pay award - judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A brain-injured worker who was illegally fired in 2010 is entitled to a full award of back pay even though he stopped looking for work in 2013, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang ordered the city of Evanston, Illinois, to pay former water-service worker Biagio “Gino” Stragapede $354,000 in back pay from the date of his firing until the date of the judgment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JzrgMh

