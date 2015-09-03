FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit expands right to bring retaliation suits
September 3, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit expands right to bring retaliation suits

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Overturning a nearly 20-year-old precedent, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that public employees can use a key civil rights law to sue their supervisors for retaliating against them after they complain about race or age discrimination.

The unanimous three-judge panel reversed a federal judge in Central Islip, New York, who had relied on a 2nd Circuit ruling from 1996 to dismiss math teacher Carlos Vega’s retaliation claims against two high school principals under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983, which bans discrimination under color of state law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KulLSD

