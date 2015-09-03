2nd Circuit expands right to bring retaliation suits

(Reuters) - Overturning a nearly 20-year-old precedent, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that public employees can use a key civil rights law to sue their supervisors for retaliating against them after they complain about race or age discrimination.

The unanimous three-judge panel reversed a federal judge in Central Islip, New York, who had relied on a 2nd Circuit ruling from 1996 to dismiss math teacher Carlos Vega’s retaliation claims against two high school principals under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983, which bans discrimination under color of state law.

