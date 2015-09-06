FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
YouTube to provide viewability of ads to advertisers-FT
September 6, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

YouTube to provide viewability of ads to advertisers-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s YouTube is planning to provide advertisers with data on how many of the ads on its internet video service can be seen by viewers in response to advertiser complaints, according to the Financial Times.

The online story, which cited unnamed people familiar with YouTube’s plans, said the company plans to allow third-party verification groups to insert code on its website, which would let them collect data on the position and context of ads.

It said that the move is expected to start by year-end and could attract verification companies including ComScore, DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science.

The plan is a response to complaints from advertisers, including Unilever and Kellogg Co, according to the story.

Representatives for YouTube were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sinead Carew, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
