Petco overtime lawsuit certified as collective action
September 8, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Petco overtime lawsuit certified as collective action

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit that claims Petco deliberately violated federal overtime rules can proceed as a collective action on behalf of thousands of current and former assistant store managers across the country, a judge in San Diego ruled Thursday.

Senior U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz said San Diego-based Petco’s assistant managers share a uniform job description and duties, a companywide training program and a job classification as “executives.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VKTDwg

