BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum CEO says plans to operate within cash flow for 2016
September 9, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum CEO says plans to operate within cash flow for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* CEO Jim Volker says plans to operate within cash flow in 2016

* CEO says expects to maintain $3.5 billion borrowing base even after October loan redetermination process

* CEO on $3.5 billion borrowing base capacity: ‘We don’t intend to use it’

* CEO says Redtail Niobrara shale assets have production potential of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day

* CEO says believes company ‘leading the charge’ in oil industry on capital budget cuts

* CEO says prefers to pay down debt instead of buying back stock

* CEO says Bakken differential could fall from around $8/barrel to about $5 if WTI oil prices stay near current levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

