September 9, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Odor still cause for search in age of medical marijuana

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in New Jersey can continue to conduct warrantless searches based on the smell of marijuana, even in the age of legalized medical marijuana, a state appellate court has ruled.

George Myers, who was appealing his conviction, argued that the odor should no longer be allowed to serve as a basis for probable cause that a drug offense is being committed, according to the ruling Tuesday from a three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mcp1Cc

