Odor still cause for search in age of medical marijuana

(Reuters) - Police in New Jersey can continue to conduct warrantless searches based on the smell of marijuana, even in the age of legalized medical marijuana, a state appellate court has ruled.

George Myers, who was appealing his conviction, argued that the odor should no longer be allowed to serve as a basis for probable cause that a drug offense is being committed, according to the ruling Tuesday from a three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division.

