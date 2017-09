DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Sept 10 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TEXAS TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION WEEK OF 750,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE OF TEXAS 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION MOBILITY FUND REFUNDING BONDS - SERIES 2015-A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037 REMARK: ADVANCE REFUNDING (100%)

Day of Sale: 09/14 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 368,075 A2/A/A BONDS SERIES 2015A (OSF HEALTHCARE 09/14 SYSTEM) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 LOS ANGELES CITY DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 271,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- WATER AND POWER 09/14 POWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 09/16 CITY OF PHILADELPHIA WEEK OF 225,000 A2/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/16 METROPOLITAN PIER & EXPOSITION WEEK OF 222,000 // AUTHORITY 09/14 MCCORMICK PLACE EXPANSION PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ($200MM CIBS AND $20MM CABS)

CABS DUE: 2052

CIBS DUE: 2035; 2040; 2045; 2052

AND 2053

Day of Sale: 09/16 DELAWARE COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 138,000 A1// (COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA) 09/14 VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY-REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 GLENDALE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 102,926 Aa2/AA/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 09/14 EXP/EXP/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A & SERIES B (2021 CROSSOVER) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 CLIFTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 72,380 // CORPORATION 09/14 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (IDEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS) SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 09/15 CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS WEEK OF 72,000 Aa2/AA/AA UTILITIES SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 09/14 BONDS-SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/15 PUBLIC PARKING AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 67,435 A3/A+/ PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA 09/14 PARKING SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026 VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND WEEK OF 61,000 Aa1/AA/ STATE UNIVERSITY 09/14 REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015 A, B, C, D & E MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 MENDOCINO-LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/15 COUNTY OF ONSLOW, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 46,590 Aa3// PUBLIC FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 09/14 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2035 CITY OF TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 45,000 /AA+/AA+ CONSOLIDATED UTILITY SYSTEMS 09/14 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 36,350 A2/A/NR DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TAX-EXEMPT 09/14 REVENUE BONDS (HIGHLAND HOSPITAL OF ROCHESTER PROJECT) SEIRES 2015 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/15 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 34,925 Aa2/NR/NR OF NEW YORK NYSARC INC. REVENUE 09/14 BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 09/16 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 32,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 09/14 SECURITIES (TEMS) SERIES A (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/15 SCAGO-SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 31,740 A3/A-/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES CORPORATION 09/14 FOR UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 09/15 CITY OF WYANDOTTE ELECTRIC SYSTEM WEEK OF 30,000 // REVENUE BONDS 09/14 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ($22MM TAX-EXEMPT)

($ 8MM TAXABLE)

TAX-EXEMPT BONDS DUE 2016-2025;

2030; 2035 AND 2044

TAXABLE TERM DUE IN 2026

Day of Sale: 09/15 CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 28,060 NR/AA/ WEST VIRGINIA 09/14 PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/17 OZARK REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,095 /AA+/ NO. 6 OF CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MISSOURI 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

DUE: 2019-2027 AND 2032-2034

Day of Sale: 09/17 TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 23,785 /AA/ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 09/14 FRANCHISE FEE PLEDGE AND HOSPITALITY FEE PLEDGE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: FRANCHISE FEE SERIES 2016-2035

HOSPITALITY FEE SERIES 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/15 MONTEREY PENINSULA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,170 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTION, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/16 CITY OF CELINA, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,280 // TAX & WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM 09/14 (LIMITED PLEDGE) REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 09/17 CENTRAL VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 16,160 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 09/15 CITY OF WESTLAKE VILLAGE, WEEK OF 15,900 /AA+/ CALIFORNIA 09/14 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPTION SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/15 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE DINUBA WEEK OF 15,085 /AA/ REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT AND 09/14 DINUBA REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 2 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028 TERM: 2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A-

Day of Sale: 09/16

FRANKLIN-MCKINLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,000 // CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLGIATION 09/14 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: A+ Underlying TOWN OF SHALIMAR, FLORIDA WEEK OF 11,365 /A/ MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REFUNDING 09/14 BONDS 2015 SERIES A-1 2015 SERIES A-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT: 2017-2025, 2035, 2045

TAXABLE: 2016

RATING: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 09/16 COMMUNITY UNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 205 WEEK OF 11,215 /AA/ ELMHURTS, DUPAGE & COOK COUNTIES, 09/14 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2023-2026

Day of Sale: 09/17 CITY OF HAMILTON, OHIO WEEK OF 11,100 Aa3/NR/AA- WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT AND 09/14 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 09/15 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 267 WEEK OF 9,640 /A/ SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS (RENWICK) 09/14 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 09/17 NEW CASTLE PENNSYLVANIA SANITARY WEEK OF 9,570 /AA/ AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 09/14 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 09/17 BARBERS HILL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,540 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/14 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities Corporation, Los Angeles SERIAL: 2016-2032 REMARK: MOODY‘S & S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 09/15 PERRY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 9,525 Aa1// SHIAWASSEE & INGHAM COUNTIES, 09/14 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/15 WEST PATTERSON FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,470 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 09/14 NO. 2005-1 (WESTERN PATTERSON BUSINESS PARK) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/15 STATE OF COLORADO WEEK OF 9,380 Aa2/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/14 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 09/16 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #115 WEEK OF 9,125 Aaa// LAKE FOREST, LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 09/15 CLAYSBURG KIMMEL-PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,025 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 09/16 HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,870 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/14 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2038 REMARK: S&P RATING: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 09/15 FALCON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 49 OF WEEK OF 8,830 // EL PASO COUNTY, COLORADO 09/14 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2017 REMARK: Aa2/Aa2 (UNDERLYING AND STATE

INTERCEPT)

Day of Sale: 09/15 GLENDALE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,435 /A+/ DISTRICT NO. 205 OF MARICOPA COUNTY 09/14 ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2011 SERIES E (2015) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2030

Day of Sale: 09/17 CITY OF ROME, NEW YORK WEEK OF 8,260 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/14 PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: (INSURANCE EXPECTED) SCHOOL DISTRICT OF CHELTENHAM WEEK OF 8,160 /AA-/ TOWNSHIP 09/14 MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: **Bank Qualified**

Day of Sale: 09/16 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 7,450 Aa1/AA+/NR RENTAL HOUSING BONDS, 2015 SERIES B 09/14 (NON-AMT) PARKVIEW VILLA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/16 AMBRIDGE AREA PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,065 // DISTRICT 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 09/14 VILLAGE OF FRANKLIN PARK, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 6,795 // GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 09/14 DEBT CERTIFICATES MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: A underlying SOUTH SHORE HARBOUR MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 6,740 /BBB+/ UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 7, TEXAS 09/14 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/16 SOUTH TAHOE SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 6,300 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 09/14 NO. 2001-1 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS (HEAVENLY VILLAGE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/16 WEST PATTERSON FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,820 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 09/14 NO. 2015-1 (ARAMBEL-KDN) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/15 SPARTA, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 4,375 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 09/14 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/14 LOS OLIVOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/14 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/15 TAFT UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,500 // CALIFORNIA CERTIFICATES OF 09/14 PARTICIPATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: A Underlying MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 3,070 Aa1/AA+/NR RENTAL HOUSING BONDS, 2015 SERIES C 09/14 (NON-AMT) (SUNWOOD VILLAGE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/16 BISHOP UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,445 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 09/14 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/17 BERKELEY CITY, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 2,200 // PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT WATER 09/14 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/16 BISHOP UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,140 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 09/14 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/17 LOS OLIVOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,050 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2006 ELECTION SERIES B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/15 FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aaa// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2020 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 1,280 Aa2/NR/NR OF NEW YORK NYSARC INC. REVENUE 09/14 BONDS SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/16 GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 Aaa// WISCONSIN 09/14 RACINE, KENOSHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015-2016C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 09/17 BISHOP UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 500 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 09/14 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2008 ELECTION, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/17

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,050,696 (in 000‘s)