Judge to HHS: Be more flexible on Medicare bad debt

(Reuters) - The U.S. Health and Human Services Department used too rigid a standard to evaluate two Tennessee hospitals’ claims for reimbursement of bad Medicare debt, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss told the department to reconsider $700,000 in claims submitted by Mountain States Health Alliance for two acute-care hospitals and to use a more flexible standard that was in place prior to Aug. 1, 1987.

