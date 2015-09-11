FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge to HHS: Be more flexible on Medicare bad debt
September 11, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Judge to HHS: Be more flexible on Medicare bad debt

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Health and Human Services Department used too rigid a standard to evaluate two Tennessee hospitals’ claims for reimbursement of bad Medicare debt, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss told the department to reconsider $700,000 in claims submitted by Mountain States Health Alliance for two acute-care hospitals and to use a more flexible standard that was in place prior to Aug. 1, 1987.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O5jP3B

