3rd Circuit: ERISA assignment includes right to sue

(Reuters) - Resolving a dispute among the federal district courts it reviews, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that healthcare providers who receive an assignment of a patient’s right to insurance benefits also receive a right to sue the insurer if those benefits are not paid.

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act is silent on the effect of assignments, but five federal appellate courts have already held that an assignment of benefits includes the right to sue, Circuit Judge Michael Chagares wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges Thomas Hardiman and Patty Shwartz.

