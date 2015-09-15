FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biopharma firm settles suit over placebo switch in cancer-drug test
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 15, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Biopharma firm settles suit over placebo switch in cancer-drug test

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Immunotherapy drugmaker Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc has settled its lawsuit against the company it accused of bungling a clinical trial for its flagship cancer-fighting compound back in 2012, according to documents filed in federal court in California.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Riverside, California, referred to the settlement Friday in granting a joint motion for a dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Peregrine and Clinical Supplies Management, of Fargo, North Dakota. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTAlAR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.