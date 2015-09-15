Biopharma firm settles suit over placebo switch in cancer-drug test

(Reuters) - Immunotherapy drugmaker Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc has settled its lawsuit against the company it accused of bungling a clinical trial for its flagship cancer-fighting compound back in 2012, according to documents filed in federal court in California.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Riverside, California, referred to the settlement Friday in granting a joint motion for a dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Peregrine and Clinical Supplies Management, of Fargo, North Dakota. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTAlAR