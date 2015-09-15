FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospital group pays $69.5 million to settle Medicare probe
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 15, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Hospital group pays $69.5 million to settle Medicare probe

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida hospital group has agreed to pay $69.5 million to settle a Medicare fraud investigation, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The North Broward Hospital District, which operates five hospitals and 19 outpatient facilities throughout the Fort Lauderdale area, had been under federal investigation since 2010 over alleged overpayments to nine doctors who referred Medicare patients to its facilities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F1k0dp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.