Hospital group pays $69.5 million to settle Medicare probe

(Reuters) - A Florida hospital group has agreed to pay $69.5 million to settle a Medicare fraud investigation, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The North Broward Hospital District, which operates five hospitals and 19 outpatient facilities throughout the Fort Lauderdale area, had been under federal investigation since 2010 over alleged overpayments to nine doctors who referred Medicare patients to its facilities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F1k0dp