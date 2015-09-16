FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security guards can seek backpay for breaks reduced by travel time - 5th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Security guards can seek backpay for breaks reduced by travel time - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived portions of a lawsuit brought by security guards on a naval base in Mississippi seeking compensation for meal breaks that were shortened because they were required to travel to a designated eating area.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court and held that a jury should decide whether Securiguard Inc should pay the guards for 30-minute breaks that were reduced by as much as 40 percent due to travel obligations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FfnGIw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.