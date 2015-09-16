Security guards can seek backpay for breaks reduced by travel time - 5th Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived portions of a lawsuit brought by security guards on a naval base in Mississippi seeking compensation for meal breaks that were shortened because they were required to travel to a designated eating area.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court and held that a jury should decide whether Securiguard Inc should pay the guards for 30-minute breaks that were reduced by as much as 40 percent due to travel obligations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FfnGIw