BRIEF-U.S. lauds GM cooperation in switch probe, says hard to charge individuals
September 17, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. lauds GM cooperation in switch probe, says hard to charge individuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Bharara says gm has paid victims far in excess of what a court might have ordered

* Fbi assistant director diego rodriguez says gm penalty is ‘fair and just consequence for corporate criminality’

* Total financial payments now exceed $1.5 billion for ignition-switch defect

* Bharara says at least one person died during two years when gm did not disclose defect to regulators

* Bharara says gm’s cooperation with authorities has been ‘fairly extraordinary’

* Bharara on difficulty charging individual gm employees: ‘criminal intent can be hard to prove’

* Bharara says authorities are not done with gm case, could possibly charge an individual, but says there are gaps in u.s. Law (Reporting By David Ingram)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
