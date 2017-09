DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 09/21 FUTURE TAX SECURED TAX EXEMPT SUBORDINATE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD FRIDAY (9/18)

AND MONDAY (9/21)

TENTATIVE PRICING TUESDAY (9/22)

Day of Sale: 09/22 WAYNE COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 550,000 // MICHIGAN 09/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TE:17-34

AMT:17-34

Day of Sale: 09/22 BART WEEK OF 358,560 // SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA TRANSIT 09/21 DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: $187,630M SALES TAX REVENUE

REFUNDING

NAF/AA+/AA+ 16-34 PRICES 9/22

$170,930M GENERAL OBLIGATION

REFUNDING

Aaa/AAA/NAF 16-35 PRICES 9/24

Day of Sale: 09/24 SACRAMENTO PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 274,000 /A+/A AUTHORITY 09/21 LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (GOLDEN 1 CENTER) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 09/23 THE TOLEDO HOSPITAL TAXABLE BONDS WEEK OF 270,000 Aa3/AA/ SERIES 2015A (PROMEDICA HEALTHCARE 09/21 OBLIGATED GROUP) CORPORATE CUSIP MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/24 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 200,000 A3/A+/A+ GAMING TAX REVENUE BONDS, 09/21 SERIES 2015E MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 131,930 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY 09/21 RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 09/23 WBRP 3.2 LEASE REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 129,020 Aa1// SERIES 2015A & LEASE REVENUE BONDS 09/21 2015B (TAXABLE) (WASHINGTON) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/24 READING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 101,307 Baa2// BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS & NOTES, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Insurance Possible

Day of Sale: 09/24 COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 91,085 Aa// NO. 300 (CARPENTERSVILLE), KANE, 09/21 MCHENRY, COOK & DEKALB COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS (ULT) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 2017-2021 AND 2023-2028 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 84,960 // CONSISTING OF: 09/21 $10,025M CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $74,935M TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 09/22 VALDOSTA CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM, WEEK OF 69,660 Aa1/AA+/ GEORGIA 09/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3/A+

Day of Sale: 09/22 PITTSBURGH PARKING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 67,435 Aa3/A+/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/21 TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF PALM BEACH WEEK OF 62,610 Aa3//AA- COUNTY, FLORIDA 09/21 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 60,000 /BBB+/ COLUMBIA COLLEGE CHICAGO 09/21 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A TAXABLE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2032 TERM: 2037 REMARK: INSTITUTIONAL PRICING: 09/24

Day of Sale: 09/24 SAN BERNARDINO CCD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 56,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/21 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 09/22 SUMTER LANDING COMMUNITY WEEK OF 55,000 /A+/ DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT RECREATIONAL 09/21 REVENUE BONDS, FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 09/22 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 50,525 NR/NR/BBB- FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 09/21 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (BARTON CREEK SENIOR LIVING CENTER, INC., - QUERENCIA PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATING: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 09/24 COUNTY OF LUCAS, OHIO HOSPITAL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/AA/ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B 09/21 (PROMEDICA HEALTHCARE OBLIGATTED GROUP) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/24 MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 49,365 //BBB REVENUE BONDS EDENWALD ISSUE 09/21 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2017-2030 TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 09/21 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 47,780 Aa2/NR/AA+ ADMINISTRATION 09/21 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 B (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: DUE: 10/01/2017-07/01/2057

NEW MONEY (100%)

Day of Sale: 09/22 TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 43,070 Aa1/AA+/ AGENCY 09/21 RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 09/23 CITY OF TEMPLE, TEXAS (BELL COUNTY) WEEK OF 37,050 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 09/21 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/24 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 37,000 // SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON 09/21 GENERATION SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2025-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 09/22 SAN GABRIEL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,000 Aa3// (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 09/21 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A AND SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/23 DEEPHAVEN CHARTER SCHOOL, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 33,250 NR/BB+/ REVENUE BONDS 09/21 EAGLE RIDGE, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2030-2050

Day of Sale: 09/23 SAN BERNARDINO CCD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 28,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION CIB 09/21 2008 ELECTION, SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016 TERM: 2048

Day of Sale: 09/22 CITY OF TEMPLE, TEXAS (BELL COUNTY) WEEK OF 26,500 // UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 09/21 SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/24 MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 26,420 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 09/23 DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 23,000 /AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 09/21 /EXP/ REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE TBA HUDSONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 21,880 /AA/ MICHIGAN 09/21 OTTAWA & ALLEGAN, MICHIGAN 2015 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 09/22 MONTEREY PENINSULA USD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,170 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/21 2010 ELECTION, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/23 UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF WEEK OF 18,090 /AA/ REGENTS 09/21 TAX RESEARCH REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 09/22 MERCED UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 09/21 ELECTION OF 2008 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/24 MOORESTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 15,990 /AA/ BURLINGTON COUNTY,NEW JERSEY 09/21 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 ROBBINSVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 15,810 Aa3// MERCER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 09/21 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2022 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

SCHOOL BOARD RESOURCE ACT RANCHO CORDOVA CFD NO.2005-1, WEEK OF 14,365 NR/NR/ CALIFORNIA 09/21 SPEC TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/24 CITY OF SHALIMAR, FLORIDA WEEK OF 12,245 /A/ MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE 09/21 REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE AND TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2019

TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2019-2045 RURAL LORAIN COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 11,400 Aa3// OHIO 09/21 WATER RESOURCE REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031 TERM: 2035 COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,215 /AA+/ #205 ELMHURST, DUPAGE & COOK 09/21 COUNTIES, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS (ULT) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2026

Day of Sale: 09/23 SHALER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 09/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 09/22 ST. CLAIRE COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 9,865 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 09/21 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 09/22 MISHAWAKA 2001 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 9,515 /AA+/ CORPORATION, IN 09/21 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Underlying ‘A’ Rating

Day of Sale: 09/23 CITY OF CLEBURNE, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,500 /AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 09/21 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/22 BARKER CYPRESS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,500 /A-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 09/21 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/21 CITY OF PHARR, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,495 //AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 09/21 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/23 SAN BERNARDINO CCD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,800 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION CAB 09/21 2008 ELECTION, SERIES 2015D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2040

Day of Sale: 09/22 PARADISE ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,795 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/21 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 09/23 CRANDALL INDPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,545 // TEXAS 09/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/23 DENVER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, WEEK OF 8,500 Aa3// COLORADO 09/21 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 09/22 CITY OF STRONGSVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 7,510 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 09/21 VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2015-2026 CITY OF WOODRUFF, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 6,545 MIG 1// SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 09/21 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 09/22 WILLOUGHBY EASTLAKE CSD, OHIO WEEK OF 5,575 A1/AA/ BOE CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 09/21 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/23 HUNTER-TANNERSVILLE CENTRAL WEEK OF 5,460 NR/UR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK 09/21 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 09/22 CITY OF PHARR, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,480 //AA- COMBINATION TAX & INTERNATIONAL 09/21 BRIDGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/23 LAKE ELSINORE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,300 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 09/21 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2013-2 SERIES 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/24 VFILLAGE OF PENN YAN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,525 NR/UR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 09/21 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 09/24 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,945 // OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH FOND DU LAC 09/21 WISCONSIN (FOND DU LAC COUNTY) REDEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 09/21 JAMUL DULZURA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,645 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 09/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 09/23 TOWN OF EAST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 2,500 /SP-1/ BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 09/21 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 09/22 POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,330 NR/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/21 SERIES 2015-A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/24

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,098,022 (in 000‘s)