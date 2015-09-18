Gatorade gonna hate on Haterade in trademark infringement suit

(Reuters) - Long a slang term, “Haterade” is now headed to court.

Prepared-foods company Stokely-Van Camp, which owns the Gatorade trademark, filed an infringement and unfair-competition suit Thursday against DuraCap Labs of Norcross, Georgia, maker of a powdered nutritional supplement called Haterade.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, says DuraCap and its distributor, Active Sports Distribution, began selling Haterade last fall after filing an application to trademark the term.

