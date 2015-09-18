FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gatorade gonna hate on Haterade in trademark infringement suit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 18, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Gatorade gonna hate on Haterade in trademark infringement suit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Long a slang term, “Haterade” is now headed to court.

Prepared-foods company Stokely-Van Camp, which owns the Gatorade trademark, filed an infringement and unfair-competition suit Thursday against DuraCap Labs of Norcross, Georgia, maker of a powdered nutritional supplement called Haterade.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, says DuraCap and its distributor, Active Sports Distribution, began selling Haterade last fall after filing an application to trademark the term.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V1aJZZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.