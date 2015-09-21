AES files first utility-sponsored solar ABS with SEC

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - AES Distributed Energy, formed through the acquisition of Main Street Power in March, filed documents for a new solar ABS deal on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

When it hits the market, the ABS, being issued through a platform called Aurora Master Funding, would be the first deal backed by solar assets to be sponsored by an utility company.

ABS issuers must file an ABS-15G form with the SEC at least five business days before bringing a transaction to market.

The collateral portfolio comprises equipment leases and power purchase agreements relating to 43 megawatts of solar assets owned through 15 different project companies. Most are municipal and commercial assets but some are residential.

Morgan Stanley, which finances AES Distributed Energy through its MS Solar Solutions subsidiary, is underwriting the ABS.

The deal could help broaden the appeal of the nascent solar ABS asset class, which participants say has been held back by inconsistent structures that make investment challenging.

Solar power is growing fast in the US - the number of houses with rooftop solar grew 70% year on year in the second quarter of 2014, according to a recent study - and many developers view securitization as a key part of their funding strategy.

Solar ABS has seen five public deals to date, totaling US$560.5m, all but one from US market leader SolarCity. SunRun made its debut in July. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)