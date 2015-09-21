FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PwC escapes investor lawsuit over Tower Group loss reserves
September 21, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

PwC escapes investor lawsuit over Tower Group loss reserves

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PricewaterhouseCoopers has escaped from a class action lawsuit seeking to hold the accounting firm responsible for losses Tower Group International investors incurred after the insurer in 2013 was forced to increase its loss reserves and restate its results.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan on Friday dismissed PwC from a lawsuit that alleged the auditor failed to detect internal control weaknesses at Tower that led to the company having inadequate reserves to pay insurance claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ls6S1Z

