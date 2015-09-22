FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court affirms $15 million lump-sum patent award against Samsung
September 22, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Court affirms $15 million lump-sum patent award against Samsung

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a Dallas jury’s $15 million verdict against Samsung in a patent infringement suit by technology licensing firm Summit 6 over an “intelligent resizing” tool for processing photos taken on a smartphone or tablet.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected challenges from both sides in affirming the 2013 award, which the lower court said was a lump sum covering all past and future use by Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co and its Texas-based subsidiary, Samsung Telecommunications America.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QWbxJM

