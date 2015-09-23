FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

More resources companies 'teetering' on edge of default - report

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More U.S. energy and metals and mining companies will likely default on their debt in the near term based on their weak credit ratings and low prices for their high-yield debt issued in the United States, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.

The companies are facing weak prices for oil, natural gas, coal, gold and other resources, which has forced a number of them to file for bankruptcy this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NLNA8a

