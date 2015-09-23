Judge strikes down patent in shopping-cart suits against retailers

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down the patent at the heart of lawsuits filed against 60 online retailers last spring by one of the nation’s most litigious patent-licensing firms.

The suits by Plano, Texas-based eDekka claimed that online shopping carts and other checkout features used by the retailers, including Hugo Boss, Jockey International, Forever 21 and Nomorerack.com, infringed a patent it holds on a method for labeling and retrieving data. EDekka claimed the patent, which it acquired in 2001, improved the speed at which a computer could retrieve information and reduced the amount of information it needed to retrieve.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QxT3P4