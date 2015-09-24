Judge boots 'pay for delay' suits over Takeda's Actos

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York on Tuesday dismissed more than a dozen consolidated class actions filed by health and benefit plans across the country against brand-name pharmaceutical firm Takeda and the makers of generic versions of Takeda’s diabetes drug Actos.

The plaintiffs claimed that the drugmakers had engaged in an illegal “pay for delay” conspiracy that kept the generics off the market for nearly two years, at a time when Takeda’s annual sales of Actos were about $3 billion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MrI20T