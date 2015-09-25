FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, Samsung defeat anti-piracy infringement claims
#Westlaw News
September 25, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Google, Samsung defeat anti-piracy infringement claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas federal jury on Wednesday rejected an investment firm’s patent infringement claims over the anti-piracy features of Android smartphones and the Google Play app and content service.

After a two-week trial before Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, an eight-person jury ruled for Google Inc, which owns the Android operating system, and Samsung Electronics, the largest maker of Android phones, and against plaintiff ContentGuard Holdings Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YF3kik

