Pleading bar set too high in exploding lawnmower suit - appeals court
September 25, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Pleading bar set too high in exploding lawnmower suit - appeals court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit alleging that a defective lawnmower burned down a man’s barn, finding that the lower court had imposed “too onerous a standard” to his complaint.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Thursday reversed a lower court’s dismissal of Tredd Barton’s lawsuit against the maker of the lawnmower, Husqvarna Consumer Outdoor Products, as well as Kohler Co, which made its engine, and Lowe’s Home Center, where Barton said he purchased the brand-new mower in 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Vef0JI

