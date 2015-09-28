Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 28, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 28

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider W.L. Gore & Associates’ certiorari petition in a $1 billion dispute over stent-related patents. The petition asks whether an exclusive patent license is only “assignable in law by an instrument in writing,” as Section 261 of the Patent Act says, or whether such a license can be implied, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has held since 1995. This January, the Federal Circuit affirmed a verdict of willful infringement by Gore in favor of Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc (BPV). Gore challenges the validity of BPV’s license. The case is W.L. Gore v. Bard Peripheral Vascular et al, U.S. Supreme Court No. 15-41. For Gore: James Poradek and Timothy Grimsrud of Faegre Baker Daniels. For BPV: John O‘Quinn of Kirkland & Ellis.

