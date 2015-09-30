FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal services group defeats sex harassment, retaliation claims
September 30, 2015

Legal services group defeats sex harassment, retaliation claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Brooklyn legal services organization has defeated a lawsuit by its former director of general litigation, who said he was fired for complaining about sexually charged comments made by his 77-year-old female boss.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York ruled on Monday that the supervisor’s remarks did not create a hostile working environment and that the uncontroverted evidence showed Jonathan Irons and another worker were let go in November 2011 due to budgetary constraints following the loss of grants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N0lQxU

