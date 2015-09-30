Legal services group defeats sex harassment, retaliation claims

(Reuters) - A Brooklyn legal services organization has defeated a lawsuit by its former director of general litigation, who said he was fired for complaining about sexually charged comments made by his 77-year-old female boss.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie of the Eastern District of New York ruled on Monday that the supervisor’s remarks did not create a hostile working environment and that the uncontroverted evidence showed Jonathan Irons and another worker were let go in November 2011 due to budgetary constraints following the loss of grants.

