Creditor: Kentucky city's Ch. 9 'petulant' bid to evade judgment

Oct 5 - Hillview, Kentucky, took the dramatic step of filing for bankruptcy in a “petulant” bid to avoid paying a legal judgment, not because it is broke, according to the creditor with the judgment.

The Louisville suburb’s goal behind its Chapter 9 filing is to “evade” the judgment or pay as little of it as possible, Truck America Training LLC said in court papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Louisville, Kentucky.

