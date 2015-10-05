FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditor: Kentucky city's Ch. 9 'petulant' bid to evade judgment
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 5, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

Creditor: Kentucky city's Ch. 9 'petulant' bid to evade judgment

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oct 5 - Hillview, Kentucky, took the dramatic step of filing for bankruptcy in a “petulant” bid to avoid paying a legal judgment, not because it is broke, according to the creditor with the judgment.

The Louisville suburb’s goal behind its Chapter 9 filing is to “evade” the judgment or pay as little of it as possible, Truck America Training LLC said in court papers filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Louisville, Kentucky.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1j95eHV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.