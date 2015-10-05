FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada PM says TPP in best interests of Canada
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 5, 2015 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Canada PM says TPP in best interests of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Canada PM Harper says to shortly unveil new measures to attract investment in auto industry

* Canada PM Harper: very confident that canadian auto and auto parts sector will compete and succeed under TPP pact

* Canada PM Harper: expects signature on TPP deal early in new year and ratification in two years

* Canada PM Harper: without any doubt whatsoever, the TPP deal is in the best interests of Canada

* Canada PM Harper: Canada has to do better to attract auto assembly operations; will make announcements about that shortly For story, see: (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Writing by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
