BRIEF-Canada PM says TPP in best interests of Canada

* Canada PM Harper says to shortly unveil new measures to attract investment in auto industry

* Canada PM Harper: very confident that canadian auto and auto parts sector will compete and succeed under TPP pact

* Canada PM Harper: expects signature on TPP deal early in new year and ratification in two years

* Canada PM Harper: without any doubt whatsoever, the TPP deal is in the best interests of Canada

* Canada PM Harper: Canada has to do better to attract auto assembly operations; will make announcements about that shortly