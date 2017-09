U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle in East St. Louis, Illinois, rejected Honeywell’s argument that expert testimony by Dr. Matthew Vuskovich should be excluded because he found “every exposure” to asbestos significant. That is not an “automatic trigger” for inadmissibility, Yandle ruled.

