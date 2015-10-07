FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wood Mackenzie said banking risks for U.S. shale exaggerated
#Market News
October 7, 2015

BRIEF-Wood Mackenzie said banking risks for U.S. shale exaggerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Energy analysts at Wood Mackenzie say U.S. shale oil companies may not see sharp drop off in reserve-based credit lines from banks:

-“Far fewer companies will struggle with liquidity after the October borrowing base redeterminations, contrary to current popular belief and speculation.” Analysis based on 17 highly-leveraged operators.

-“October bank redeterminations will not be the end of the road for the U.S. unconventional sector, and expects most US Independents, even many high yield operators, to live to fight another day.”

-For the top-26 independents, Wood Mackenzie estimates cash flow from hedging will fall from $9.1 billion in 2015 to $2.2 billion in 2016.

-See also Reuters story: “So far, less pain than feared as U.S. shale firms renew loans” (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
