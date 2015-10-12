FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Dept. sanctions on visa exchange sponsor subject to review - 9th Circuit
October 12, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

State Dept. sanctions on visa exchange sponsor subject to review - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. State Department does not have unfettered discretion to impose sanctions on companies that help bring workers to the U.S. for training through the department’s Exchange Visitor Program, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the department’s decision to impose sanctions is subject to judicial review, overturning a federal judge in Santa Ana, California, who had dismissed a challenge filed last year by ASSE International Inc of Laguna Hills.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L7xrIj

