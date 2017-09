DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Oct 15 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 750,000 A3/A+/A MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2031-2034 TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 10/22 NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE WEEK OF 750,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 10/19 FUTURE TAX SECURED SUBORDINATE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $350,000M FISCAL 2016 SUBSERIES B-1 $350,000M FISCAL 2016 SERIES C $ 50,000M FISCAL 2016 SERIES D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 10/21 TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10 WEEK OF 370,060 Aa1/AA+/ PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON 10/19 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 NORTH CAROLINA CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 370,000 Aa1/AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 10/19 DUKE UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HARRIS COUNTY PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 340,000 Aaa/AAA/ REFUNDING (SERIES 2015B) UNLIMITED 10/19 TAX ROAD REFUNDING BONDS (2015A) CONTROL DISTRICT IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2015A) CONTROL DISTRICT CONTRACT TAX REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2015B) TEXAS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/21 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 288,000 A1/A+/ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 AMT 10/19 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 COUNTY OF WILKES, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 241,000 A1/A+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/19 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 TERM: 2036 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/AA-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY REFUNDING 10/19 REVENUE BONDS (SUTTER HEALTH) 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 197,040 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/19 (HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/20 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 175,000 /AA-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ENLOE MEDICAL 10/19 CENTER INSURED REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/22 DUKE UNIVERSITY TAXABLE BONDS 2015A WEEK OF 175,000 // CORPORATE CUSIP 10/19 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS PUBLIC WEEK OF 155,580 Aaa/AA+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 10/19 REVENUE BONDS (CITY OF SANDY SPRING CENTER PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2047

Day of Sale: 10/20 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 /AA-/AA- REVENUE BONDS (BANNER HEALTH) 10/19 SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 96,495 Aa2/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/19 CONSISTING OF: $82,460M SERIES 2015A GENERAL PURPOSE $14,035M SERIES 2015B SCHOOLS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2017-2019

SERIES 2015B DUE 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 10/20 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 85,000 Aa3/AA-/ HIGHWAY REVENUE BONDS (INDEXED FUEL 10/19 TAX AND SUBORDINATE MOTOR VEHICLE FUEL TAX) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 MISSOURI JOINT MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC WEEK OF 78,365 // UTILITY COMMISSION POWER PROJECT 10/19 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LATAN 2 PROJECT), SERIES 2015A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 RIVERSIDE COUNTY INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 72,800 /AA-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 10/19 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS REFUNDING) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 10/20 HEALTH, EDUCATION & HOUSING BOARD WEEK OF 68,505 /BBB/BBB- OF CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 10/19 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT CHATTANOOGA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035

Day of Sale: 10/21 NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 66,000 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY HOME OWNERSHIP REVENUE BONDS 10/19 SERIES 36 TAXABLE 1998 TRUST AGREEMENT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chicago REMARK: IOI 10/19

Day of Sale: 10/20 MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 65,260 /A-/A FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE 10/19 (ST. ANTHONY‘S MEDICAL CENTER), SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/20 UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI EBC WEEK OF 57,490 Aa2//AA EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORPORATION 10/19 REVENUE BONDS & TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 10/21 COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO SANFORD BURNHAM WEEK OF 57,000 A3// PREBYS MEDICAL DISCOVERY INSTITUTE 10/19 LIMITED REVENUE OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 A & B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/22 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 55,000 Aa2/AA+/ MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 2015 10/19 SERIES F-1 (AMT), F-2 (NON AMT) F-3 (NON AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 SAN MARCOS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 49,105 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/19 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN HAYS, GUADALUPE AND CALDWELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas REMARK: BONDS DUE: 2016-2017 AND 2020-2029 CITY OF GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 40,755 Aa3// SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/19 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 10/20 PERRIS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 40,500 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 10/19 ELECTION SERIES B, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/20 CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 40,000 // ELECTRIC UTILITY REVENUE REFUNDING 10/19 BONDS, SERIES 2015E MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/22 ROWLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA-/NR CALIFORNIA 10/19 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING **********TAX-EXEMPT**********

MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 10/21 COUNTY OF ROCKLAND, NEW YORK WEEK OF 28,615 A2/AA/ REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2015 10/19 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: Baa2/BBB

Day of Sale: 10/20 CITY OF TUSTIN CFD NO. 14-1 WEEK OF 27,045 // (TUSTIN LEGACY/STANDARD PACIFIC) 10/19 SPECIAL TAX BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/21 FORD COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 27,000 // COMMISSION, KANSAS 10/19 REVENUE COMPASS 2015-B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 10/19 CITY OF IRONDALE, ALABAMA WEEK OF 24,300 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS, 10/19 TAXABLE SERIES A,B,D,E & TAX-EXEMPT SERIES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 10/20 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 20,865 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 10/19 CITY OF LAFAYETTE (COUNTY OF CONTRA COSTA, CALIFORNIA) LAFAYETTE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 VERMONT EDUCATIONAL AND HEALTH WEEK OF 18,255 Baa1/BBB+/ BUILDINGS FINANCING AGENCY REVENUE 10/19 BONDS (SAINT MICHAELS COLLEGE PROJECT) SERIES 2015 GREEN BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 14,750 A2/A/ AUTHORITY 10/19 ADJUSTABLE MEDIUM TERM REVENUE BONDS FIELD MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, SERIES 2002 (REMARKETING) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 10/21 EMBREY MILL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,000 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY, STAFFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA 10/19 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/21 TOWN OF ERIE, COLORADO WEEK OF 12,460 A1/AA/ WATER ENTERPRISE REVENUE REFUNDING 10/19 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE NEW CANEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,225 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/19 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Due: 16, 21-30

Underlying Ratings Aa3/A

Day of Sale: 10/21 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND WEEK OF 10,905 Baa2// SPECIAL OBLIGATION (EAST BALTIMORE 10/19 RESEARCH PARK PROJECT, SERIES 2008 C-1) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/22 PENNSYLVANIA STATE HIGHER WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ EDUCATION 10/19 (MESSIAH COLLEGE) **********TAX-EXEMPT********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/20 PENNSYLVANIA HILLS MUNICIPALITY WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015 10/19 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 10/21 HARRISBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AAA/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 10/19 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE KENNETT CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,980 Aa// DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/19 2015 SERIES PENNSYLVANIA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/20 BETHLEHEM PARKING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,390 // NORTHAMPTON AND LEHIGH COUNTIES, 10/19 PENNSYLVANIA GUARANTEED PARKING SYSTEM BONDS, SERIES A AND B OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/20 CAMDEN COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,165 // PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 4 10/19 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 10/20 NACOGDOCHES COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 9,120 // DISTRICT (NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, 10/19 TEXAS) WALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: S&P Underlying Rating A- TEAGUE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,900 /AAA/ TEXAS 10/19 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Rating A+

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 10/20 TOWNSHIP OF WOODBRIDGE WEEK OF 8,600 /AA+/ MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 10/19 SEWER UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/20 KANE COUNTY WATER CONSERVATION WEEK OF 8,500 // DISTRICT, UTAH 10/19 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/21 CROSBY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,315 /AAA/ TEXAS 10/19 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

Day of Sale: 10/21 FREMONT RE-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,150 // (FLORENCE), COLORADO 10/19 TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT RATING: AA2

Day of Sale: 10/20 PRIVATE COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 8,000 Baa2// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 10/19 (MERCER UNIVERSITY PROJECT) TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: *****REMARKETING*****

Day of Sale: 10/20 MEDINA VALLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,800 // DISTRICT 10/19 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MEDINA AND BEXAR COUNTIES) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022 REMARK: CABS DUE: 2017

Day of Sale: 10/21 CITY OF SANGER, TEXAS (DENTON CO) WEEK OF 6,250 A2// COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 10/19 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 10/09 CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY CAPITL RESOURCES, WEEK OF 5,235 /AA-/ NEW YORK 10/19 (JAMESTOWN CENTER PROJECT) **********TAX-EXEMOT********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: *****REMARKETING*****

Day of Sale: 10/20 BEEVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,650 // DISTRICT 10/19 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEE COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027 SPRING VALLEY, INDIANA WEEK OF 4,385 /A-/

REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT WATERWORKS 10/19 REFUNDING REVENUE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2043

Day of Sale: 10/20 PETALUMA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,500 /AA/ DISTRICT 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/19 REFUNDING BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/20 YUMA SCHOOL DISTRICT-1, COLORADO WEEK OF 3,210 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/19 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT RATING AA2

(UNDERLYING A1)

Day of Sale: 10/19 CITY OF BURKBURNETT, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,085 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 10/19 SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified DESLOGE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,695 NR/A/ REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 10/19 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 10/19 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITY WEEK OF 970 NR/NR/ DISTRICT #1 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT 10/19 DISTRICT #4 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT SERIES BONDS 2015, ARIZONA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 10/22

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,380,275 (in 000‘s)