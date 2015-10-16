FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorneys' fees for both sides in California lawsuit split verdict - court
October 16, 2015

Attorneys' fees for both sides in California lawsuit split verdict - court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A California jury’s split verdict on a woman’s wage and gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against her former employer means that each side gets attorneys’ fees for the parts of the case they won, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The California Court of Appeal, 2nd Appellate District, upheld the trial court’s award of fees to the plaintiff on the discrimination claim she won and to the defendant on the wage claims it won. Attorneys’ fees for the different claims are governed by different statutes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rew7EP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
