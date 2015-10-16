Attorneys' fees for both sides in California lawsuit split verdict - court

A California jury’s split verdict on a woman’s wage and gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against her former employer means that each side gets attorneys’ fees for the parts of the case they won, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The California Court of Appeal, 2nd Appellate District, upheld the trial court’s award of fees to the plaintiff on the discrimination claim she won and to the defendant on the wage claims it won. Attorneys’ fees for the different claims are governed by different statutes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rew7EP