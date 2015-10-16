FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Knights of Malta' to battle for third time before same judge
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

'Knights of Malta' to battle for third time before same judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The judge who decided a trademark lawsuit between two groups calling themselves the Knights of Malta misapplied the law, relied on inadmissible evidence and misinterpreted the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ instructions from an earlier remand, a unanimous panel of the appellate court held Thursday.

The decision revives a lawsuit filed by the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, or “the Order.” The Vatican-sponsored international charitable organization is represented by D. Zachary Hudson, former solicitor general Paul Clement and other attorneys at Bancroft.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KcYYUO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.