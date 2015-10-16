'Knights of Malta' to battle for third time before same judge

The judge who decided a trademark lawsuit between two groups calling themselves the Knights of Malta misapplied the law, relied on inadmissible evidence and misinterpreted the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ instructions from an earlier remand, a unanimous panel of the appellate court held Thursday.

The decision revives a lawsuit filed by the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, or “the Order.” The Vatican-sponsored international charitable organization is represented by D. Zachary Hudson, former solicitor general Paul Clement and other attorneys at Bancroft.

