FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 19, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 19, 2015

Robert Iafolla

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Oct. 19

9:30 a.m. - A federal jury in Illinois will consider the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that a beverage distributor should pay punitive damages to two former drivers who were fired for refusing to transport alcohol because of their Muslim faith. Star Transport says it should not owe anything more than compensatory damages because its managers were unaware of their obligations under federal anti-discrimination law, so they could not have acted with the malice necessary to warrant punitive damages. The trial is before U.S. District Judge James Shadid in Peoria, Illinois. The case is EEOC v. Star Transport Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, No. 13-1240. For the EEOC: June Calhoun. For Star: William Kohlhase of Miller Hall & Triggs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jwVlUL (Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.