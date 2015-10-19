Week Ahead in Employment: Oct. 19, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Oct. 19

9:30 a.m. - A federal jury in Illinois will consider the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that a beverage distributor should pay punitive damages to two former drivers who were fired for refusing to transport alcohol because of their Muslim faith. Star Transport says it should not owe anything more than compensatory damages because its managers were unaware of their obligations under federal anti-discrimination law, so they could not have acted with the malice necessary to warrant punitive damages. The trial is before U.S. District Judge James Shadid in Peoria, Illinois. The case is EEOC v. Star Transport Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, No. 13-1240. For the EEOC: June Calhoun. For Star: William Kohlhase of Miller Hall & Triggs.

