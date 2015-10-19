FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on investigations
October 19, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on investigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant CEO says generics with no competitors account for $75 million in revenues quarterly

* Valeant CEO says growth trend emphasizes volume, not pricing

* Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on investigations, declines further comment

* Valeant CEO says sees research and development becoming more of a focus, says with the stock at these prices it will consider share buybacks

* Valeant CEO defends pricing strategy saying many Wall Street analyst reports, media reports are wrong

* Valeant CEO says its patient assistance programs are administered by a reputable third party Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

