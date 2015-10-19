BUZZ-Casino stocks: bears still hold winning hand

(Adds story link)
** Market Vectors Gaming ETF resumes decline given poor industry fundamentals and weight of the prevailing bearish chart pattern
** ETF down 3.1 pct on Monday, and down 41 pct from its Mar 2014 peak
** US casino operators weighed down by slowdown in Macau where gaming revenue has fallen for 16 straight months
** Although BJK has snapped back off its late Sep low, prevailing bear trend channel remains intact. Chart: link.reuters.com/gem85w
** Channel resistance capped choppy spring/summer recovery leading to new lows
** Although weekly MACD is seeing a positive crossover action remains tepid
** Ultimately, unless BJK can register a weekly closing penetration above channel resistance, the weight of its negative slope should be the overriding technical factor
** Once $29.16 gives way, ETF can fall to $25.63 and below
** Weekly close above $35.75/$36.25, however, would break the bear channel
** Weekly close above $35.75/$36.25, however, would break the bear channel
** Next resistance would be in the $38.19/$40.60 area as the long decline would then be retraced to some extent