FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln, enter deferred prosecution agreements to resolve US probes
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln, enter deferred prosecution agreements to resolve US probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Sa * credit agricole to pay $787 mln and enter deferred prosecution agreements to resolve u.s. probes of sanctions-busting -- u.s. authorities * credit agricole subsidiaries moved hundreds of millions of dollars through u.s. on behalf of clients in sudan, iran, cuba and myanmar -- manhattan district attorney * credit agricole subsidiary charged with conspiring to defraud u.s., violating international emergency economic powers act and trading with the enemy act *credit agricole subsidiary accepts responsibility for criminal conduct -- u.s. attorney in washington * new york banking regulator says will take action to terminate unidentified managing director who it says was central to improper conduct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.