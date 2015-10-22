FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Drexen head gets $120 mln suspended judgment in CFPB case
October 22, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Morgan Drexen head gets $120 mln suspended judgment in CFPB case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Washington, D.C., federal judge has entered a suspended judgment of nearly $120 million against Walter Ledda, former chief executive officer of debt relief company Morgan Drexen, which was accused by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of deceiving consumers and charging improper fees.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton entered a judgment of $20 million in civil penalties against Ledda, plus $99.4 million in monetary relief.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NVGQGx

