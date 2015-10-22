FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest's load factor on new int'l flights from Houston is high -CEO
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Southwest's load factor on new int'l flights from Houston is high -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* Southwest Airlines Co’s load factor - the number of miles flown by paying customers as a percentage of an airline’s total capacity - on new international flights from Houston has been “consistently very high” - CEO

* However, Southwest Airlines expects its load factor will at times be “pretty light” for international flights from Houston, which primarily serve leisure travelers whose demand varies from season to season - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

