BRIEF-American Airlines expects its capacity will be up 2 to 3 pct in 2016
October 23, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-American Airlines expects its capacity will be up 2 to 3 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* American Airlines Group Inc expects 4Q system capacity to be up about 1 percent year over year - CFO

* American Airlines expects system capacity to be up between 2 pct and 3 pct in 2016 versus a year earlier - CFO

* American Airlines expects to pay on average between $1.48 and $1.53 per gallon for mainline aircraft fuel in 4Q - CFO

* American Airlines expects 4Q pre-tax profit margin to be between 12 percent and 14 percent excluding special items - CFO

* American Airlines expects passenger unit revenue to decline between 5 pct and 7 pct from year earlier in 4Q - President

* American Airlines expects currency and surcharge impact on passenger unit revenue in 4Q to be 2.1 points, down from 2.7 points in 3Q - President

* American Airlines expects unit costs to stay flat or rise up to 2 pct in 2016 excluding fuel, special charges and wage hikes if any occur from labor deals - CFO

* American Airlines will match prices anytime competing with nonstop carrier such as Spirit or Norwegian Air Shuttle - President

* American Airlines sees Spirit Airlines as its largest competitor out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport - President

* American Airlines sees 50 pct of its revenue up for grabs in competition with low-cost carriers serving customers searching for cheapest fares, so must match prices - President

* American Airlines will announce in 2016 fares that are priced differently based on the amenities and waived fees they include - President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
