BRIEF-Hess plans to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hess plans to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* CEO John Hess says plans to run 7 drilling rigs in north dakota through end of 2015

* CEO says plans to delay development drilling in Gulf Of Mexico, North Sea in 2016

* CEO says expects to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow

* CEO says plans to use cash on balance sheet to fund 2016 growth investments

* Expects fourth-quarter North Dakota oil production of 100,000 to 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day

* Expects to drill 100 North Dakota oil wells in 2016, down from estimated 183 wells in 2015

* Says can maintain North Dakota oil production of roughly 100,000 boe/d for ‘several years’ with 4-rig fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
