BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says 'ample room' to further cut costs
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says 'ample room' to further cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Executive Vicki Hollub says ‘ample room’ to further cut costs

* Says expects sale of North Dakota assets to close in Q4

* Says interested in selling non-core assets in Middle East

* CEO Steve Chazen says sold North Dakota assets for about $600 million

* CEO says believes company got ‘fair price’ for North Dakota assets

* Says Iraq government has asked it to slow down oilfield development

* Says goal in Colombia is to maintain existing oil production

* Says would be interested in other Colombian opportunties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

