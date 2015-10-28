BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says 'ample room' to further cut costs

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Executive Vicki Hollub says ‘ample room’ to further cut costs
* Says expects sale of North Dakota assets to close in Q4
* Says interested in selling non-core assets in Middle East
* CEO Steve Chazen says sold North Dakota assets for about $600 million
* CEO says believes company got ‘fair price’ for North Dakota assets
* Says Iraq government has asked it to slow down oilfield development
* Says goal in Colombia is to maintain existing oil production
* Says would be interested in other Colombian opportunties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)