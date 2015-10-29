FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whiting expects Q4 capital spending to be under $300 million
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Whiting expects Q4 capital spending to be under $300 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* CEO says wants to sell midstream assets for a ‘good price’ and only to a ‘good partner’

* Says ‘selectively testing’ fracking jobs that use up to 10 million pounds of sand per well

* Expects fourth-quarter capital spending to be ‘under $300 million’

* Says has hedged 52 percent of production for fourth quarter of 2015

* Says has hedged 45 percent of production for 2016

* CEO Jim Volker says ‘very pleased with the great cooperation’ received from oilfield service providers

* CEO says will hedge more oil production if completes planned asset sales later this year

* CEO says spending more than cash flow ‘not, i repeat not’ the company’s plan

* Says has only ‘small inventory’ of drilled-but-uncompleted wells in Colorado’s Redtail shale

* CEO says goal for company to be ‘among the very best’ in low lease operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent

* Does have ability to drop two more rigs next year if oil prices fall further

* Says those two rigs are in North Dakota; would cost $10 million to cancel those rig contracts early

* Says plans to split 2016 capex equally among all four quarters

* Says could add four to five rigs back quickly if oil prices rose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
