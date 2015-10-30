FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil plans no restructuring charges-exec
October 30, 2015

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil plans no restructuring charges-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exec says company’s objective is to pay a reliable and growing dividend

* Exxon exec says company on track to deliver production of 4.1 million boed for 2015

* Exxon Mobil says running about 32 rigs on its lower 48 onshore properties

* Exxon Mobil exec says capex for this year tracking below target of $34 billion

* Exxon Mobil executive says company does not anticipate taking any restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
