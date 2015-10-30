BRIEF-Chevron CEO: 'Our first priority is to maintain the dividend'

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chief Executive John Watson: ‘Our first priority is to maintain the dividend’

* CEO says expects first LNG cargo from Gorgon to ship in ‘early 2016’

* CEO says expects first LNG cargo from Wheatstone to ship later in 2016

* CEO says 2016 capital budget does include funding for Tengiz project in Kazakhstan

* CEO says expects $10 billion in asset sales between now and 2017

* CEO says 13 to 15 percent production increase from end of 2015 through 2017

* CEO says ‘sober about the current realities of lower (oil) prices’

* CEO says ‘onshore costs have come down more than offshore costs’

* CEO says ‘perplexing’ why cannot yet resume oil production in Partition Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

* CEO says scaling back investment in Marcellus shale due to low natural gas prices

* CEO says not forecasting production from Big Foot deepwater oil project in Gulf Of Mexico for 2017

* CEO says most of announced layoffs will be in Australia

* CEO says other layoffs will happen in North Sea, Angola, Marcellus operations

* CEO: ‘We need to be more efficient at what we do’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)